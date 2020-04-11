Three Chinese Pasta Shapes, plus a soup to use them in (面片/猫耳朵/刀削面)

Published on Apr 11, 2020

Three types of Northwestern noodles! There's a ton of different noodles from the Northwest, so we wanted to show you three different shapes of noodles that're commonly seen in home kitchens. We'll be going in escalating difficulty: first, noodle sheets (the easiest of the bunch); then 'cat ear' noodles (which're kind of shaped like a small gnocchi), and finally the ever popular daoxiaomian, which... takes a bit of a special set up.



To go with this all, we'll also show you a simple, classic soup called "Hui Mian", which can be used with any of the above.



Written recipe'll be out at the normal time, ~7am EST.



As always, huge thank you to Trevor James a.k.a. the Food Ranger for continuing to allow us to raid his backlog for b-roll haha. Super nice of him, if you'd like to see the full video of him eating noodles in Xi'an (and it's a good one), definitely check it out:



https://youtu.be/QCmHazFA0uA



