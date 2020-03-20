#lanadelrey #Seanlarkin #breakup

Lana Del Rey Is SINGLE After Splitting From Boyfriend

Clevver News
4.65M
319 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#lanadelrey #Seanlarkin #breakup

It looks like all “The Greatest” things must come to an end because Lana Del Rey and Live PD star Sean "Sticks" Larkin have broken up after just six months of dating.
Alright so what happened to Lana and Sticks?! In case you need a little refresher on who Sean "Sticks" Larkin is, he’s a real-life policeman and reality star on the hit police show Live PDNews broke that Lana and Sticks were dating last September after they were spotted on a stroll in New York City’s Central Park. Unfortunately though, according to Sticks himself, the couple has called it quits after only 6 months together.
Apparently they broke up about a week ago and now he’s opening up about the split.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to