Published on Jan 4, 2019

Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir has promised to push through economic reforms - as he defies calls from protesters and the opposition to step down.

Two parties have withdrawn from the governing coalition as anti-government demonstrations continue - but President Bashir is refusing to budge.

Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the capital Khartoum.



