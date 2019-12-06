Scorpion stretch in prone position [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Exercise: lie on your stomach with your arms extended laterally. Flex your right leg and try to touch your left hand with your right foot, while keeping your leg bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold the position for two seconds. Return to the starting position in a controlled manner. Repeat with the other leg.

Key points:
• Shoulders and arms to be kept pinned to ground
• Stretching knee to be pointed to sky
• Hip of stretching leg to remain flexed while returning to starting position

Repetitions: Three per leg.

