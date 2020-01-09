Usain Bolt's last Olympic race | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jan 9, 2020

At the 2016 Olympic Games, Usain Bolt won his last gold medal in the men's 4 x 100 m relay with the support of Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake and Nickel Ashmeade! Watch the entire run from Rio 2016.



What is your favourite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



