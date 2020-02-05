Published on Feb 5, 2020

Two potatoes and a pack of cottage cheese - a forgotten village recipe! So our grandmothers and grandmothers prepared. This dish with potatoes is much tastier than dill and syrniki. It turns out very satisfying and tasty. Such are the potato cheesecakes, if I may say so. Highly recommend you cook. Can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And what tender they turn out, mmm ....

📝 Products:

Cottage cheese - 250 gr.

Boiled potatoes - 200 gr. (without peel).

Egg - 1 pc. (50 gr.).

Flour - 50 gr.

Butter - 20 gr.

Salt, herbs - to taste.



