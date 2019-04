Published on Apr 20, 2019

China was part of the first-ever FIFA eNations Cup 2019 which took place on April 13 & 14. Some of the best EA SPORTS FIFA 19 player such as 'F2Tekkz', 'DaXe', 'Nicolas99fc' and others learned a few Chinese words at the event in London.



