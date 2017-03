Published on Mar 4, 2017

Plank off! Spanish fitness Youtuber Susana Yábar travels to Colorado, USA, to take on Sochi 2014 Olympic medalist Alex Deibold's off-season workout.



Checkout the full "Hitting the Wall" series with YouTubers PWG, Brandon "Buff Dudes" White and Susana Yabar:

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5