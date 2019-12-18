Cara Delevingne GUSHES Over Ashley Benson After Breakup Rumors Swirl!

Published on Dec 18, 2019

You know those times where you almost feel obligated to post on Instagram for a friend’s birthday? You don’t really want to post, so you throw together two or three photos and a two sentence caption and call it a day. Well that’s certainly not what Cara Delevigne did to celebrate her girlfriend’s birthday today.



What's up guys it's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Cara actually posted a very sweet message for Ashley.



She posted the message to Instagram, where she also posted a collection of seven photos.



It’s a big birthday for Ashley this year too - she turns the big 3 - 0 today.



She had the first of her celebrations last Thursday, though, when she hit the town with a couple of her friends.



Fans of Ashley were quick to notice that Cara wasn’t in any of the photos that Ashley posted of her celebratory night out.



One fan commented “Where’s Cara, Mommy?” and Ashley replied “she has a job”.



But still, some people were convinced that there was something going on behind the scenes of their almost two year long relationship. Like, people actually thought these two were broken up.



That’s because just a few days before Ashely’s birthday party, something weird popped up on Cara’s Twitter account.



She tweeted, and then quickly deleted, “Me and Ashley broke up”



The tweet was up for only 20 minutes, before it was taken down. And ever since then, people have been speculating on why it ever went up in the first place.



One theory was that Cara’s twitter was hacked. This apparently also just happened to Offset, and celebrities Twitters get hacked pretty regularly.



Another theory was that Cara was just joking around. But that seems unlikely. Not that Cara doesn’t have a sense of humor, but it seems unlike her to make a joke on Twitter like that.



Especially since her Twitter account is mostly just her retweeting projects that she’s a part of.



Once the tweet was deleted, the general consensus was that these two were officially NOT broken up. It certainly would have been weird timing, with Ashley’s birthday coming up. And also, they were flirting publicly on Instagram just last week!



Ashley posted these black and white pics on her IG last Thursday.



One of them even caught the eye of Bella Thorne. Who said “aye aye” and tagged Cara in the photo.



Rachel Brosnahan also commented this little emoji



And Cara replied, saying “tell me about it”.



To which Ashley replied saying “I love you” with a heart emoji



And that definitely doesn’t sound like a couple about to break up, right?



On top of rumors that the two were broken up, there were also rumors floating around that they were actually married! They were only confirmed to be in a relationship in June of this year.



She confirmed their relationship to E! News, saying “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”



The following month, the two were spotted wearing matching bands on their fingers during a trip to Saint Tropez.



Neither of them have confirmed or denied their engagement since. But it took them over a year to confirm that they were dating, so maybe we’ll find out sometime in 2021 that they’re actually an official married couple.



Not to mention that they both posted images on their social media recently about the topic of gay marriage.



Cara posted a series of quotes, including one that reads “claiming that someone else’s marriage is against your religion is like being angry with someone for eating a donut when you’re on a diet”.



And another that says “a lot of parents will do anything for their kids except let them be themselves”.



Meanwhile, on the same day, Ashley posted a message herself. Hers says “I know so many people who are not accepted by their families because of who they love. And I understand your pain… If you have been left behind by your family, make your own family.”



People are speculating that these are messages about Ashley’s mother, who has in the past, not been supportive of her daughter’s relationship with Cara.



And these references to “family” and “marriage” are leading people to believe that the girls have recently, or plan to soon be, married for themselves.



Do you think Ashley and Cara are married? Do you think Ashley will have another celebration that Cara will be a part of? And have the Olsen twins really not met Ashley Benson?? Drop all your hot takes in the comments below.



