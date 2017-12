Published on Dec 14, 2017

Voted the best player in the world for the second year running, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an incredible 2017. As Real Madrid prepare for the Final of the 2017 FIFA Club World Club, enjoy this FIFA Football feature profiling the star striker.



To see more features from the FIFA Football archive:



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:



http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom