#ThrowbackThursday

Croatia vs. Serbia - Full Men's Water Polo Final - Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.6M
472 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 11, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the full men's water polo final between Croatia and Serbia from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to