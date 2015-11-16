Jewish-American on Israel's Fascism: "No Hope For Change From Within"

Empire Files
78K
81,946 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 16, 2015

Abby Martin interviews journalist and author Max Blumenthal on the current situation in Palestine and the Israeli occupation. This episode covers what is behind today's rebellion, the rising dominance of far-right, ultra-racist ideology in Israel, eye-witness accounts of the aftermath of the Gaza war, and the Israeli government's fear of Palestinian resistance.

Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and New York Times Best Selling author. He has written two books on Palestine, "Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel", and the recently-published "The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza."

FOLLOW @EmpireFiles & @AbbyMartin

LIKE http://facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to