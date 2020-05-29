George Floyd: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé & More Pay Tribute To And Call For Justice

Published on May 29, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#georgefloyd



Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, LeBron James, Cardi B, and Demi Lovato are just a few of the celebrities who have united in outrage and grief, calling for justice, after the death of George Floyd.



I also wanted to issue a trigger warning because this topic is heavy, but it’s also important to talk about, so I hope you’ll continue watching.



George Floyd was a black man who died Monday after multiple white Minneapolis police officers pinned him to the ground, with one placing their knee on his neck continuously until he could not breathe.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr