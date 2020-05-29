#georgefloyd

George Floyd: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé & More Pay Tribute To And Call For Justice

Published on May 29, 2020

Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, LeBron James, Cardi B, and Demi Lovato are just a few of the celebrities who have united in outrage and grief, calling for justice, after the death of George Floyd.

I also wanted to issue a trigger warning because this topic is heavy, but it’s also important to talk about, so I hope you’ll continue watching.

George Floyd was a black man who died Monday after multiple white Minneapolis police officers pinned him to the ground, with one placing their knee on his neck continuously until he could not breathe.


