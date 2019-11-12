Linoy Ashram Continues to Impress the Rhythmic Gymnastics World

Published on Nov 12, 2019

Enjoy this exclusive Insight into the Life of Linoy Ashram - Individual rhythmic gymnast from Israel and 2018 World All-around silver medalist.



Linoy Ashram is known for her high leaps and powerful jumps. Her signature skill is the back-bend turn on floor with help - also known as the 'Ashram'.



Her dream is to become Israel's first rhythmic gymnast to win her country an Olympic medal. Will she make it?



