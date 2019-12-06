China Strikes Back Against America! | China Uncensored

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 83% off a 2-year plan and three extra months free. Protect yourself online today!
In this week's China news headlines: US Congress passes a bill to support persecuted Uighurs, a Chinese factory is predicting US election results, and Batman is scared of Chinese censors.
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.
hong kong hong kong protest carrie lam
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...