China Strikes Back Against America! | China Uncensored

Published on Dec 6, 2019

Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 83% off a 2-year plan and three extra months free. Protect yourself online today!



In this week's China news headlines: US Congress passes a bill to support persecuted Uighurs, a Chinese factory is predicting US election results, and Batman is scared of Chinese censors.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



hong kong hong kong protest carrie lam