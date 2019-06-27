Full Individual Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics Replay from Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jun 27, 2019

The Women's rhythmic individual all-around competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, was one event we will not soon forget! Enjoy and relive this wonderful example of Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics in this week's Throwback Thursday. Margarita Mamun (Russia) took home the gold medal, but the competition was tough, with Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia) taking home Silver and Ganna Rizatdinova (Ukraine) bringing home the bronze.



