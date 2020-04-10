DOOM ETERNAL Reshade is BRUTALLY Awesome!

Doom Eternal's new Reshade mod brings a new dimension of depth, color, and brutality to the macabre demon-massacring shooter.
Timestamps:
[0:00] Narration & Brief Explainer
[3:00] Gameplay Begins
Carmack's Eternal ReShade Download - www.nexusmods.com/doometernal/mods/4?tab=files&file_id=9
INSTALLATION:
1. Launch the ReShade_Setup_4.5.4.exe, click "Enable/disable ReShade in Vulkan globally" option.
2. Enable hidden files via Control Panel - Folder Options - View - Show hidden files, folders, and drives
3. Copy everything from the Carmack Eternal Reshade Main Files folder into your "C:\ProgramData\ReShade" folder.
4. Launch Doom Eternal
Use HOME key to open Vulkan settings editor, and END to close panel.
Start-up without presets (make your own customizations from the get-go):
1. Launch Reshade Setup
2. Click "click here to select a game and manage its installation"
3. Select Doom Eternal from the list
4. Click "use selected application"
5. Launch Doom Eternal
