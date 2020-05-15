Daily Reading for Sunday, May 17th, 2020 HD

Published on May 15, 2020

Reading 1, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17

5 And Philip went to a Samaritan town and proclaimed the Christ to them.



6 The people unanimously welcomed the message Philip preached, because they had heard of the miracles he worked and because they saw them for themselves.



7 For unclean spirits came shrieking out of many who were possessed, and several paralytics and cripples were cured.



8 As a result there was great rejoicing in that town.



14 When the apostles in Jerusalem heard that Samaria had accepted the word of God, they sent Peter and John to them,



15 and they went down there and prayed for them to receive the Holy Spirit,



16 for as yet he had not come down on any of them: they had only been baptised in the name of the Lord Jesus.



17 Then they laid hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20

1 [For the choirmaster Song Psalm] Acclaim God, all the earth,



2 sing psalms to the glory of his name, glorify him with your praises,



3 say to God, 'How awesome you are! 'Your achievements are the measure of your power, your enemies woo your favour,



4 all the earth bows down before you, sings psalms to you, sings psalms to your name.



5 Come and see the marvels of God, his awesome deeds for the children of Adam:



6 he changed the sea into dry land, they crossed the river on foot. So let us rejoice in him,



7 who rules for ever by his power; his eyes keep watch on the nations to forestall rebellion against him.



16 Come and listen, all who fear God, while I tell what he has done for me.



20 Blessed be God who has not turned away my prayer, nor his own faithful love from me.





Reading 2, First Peter 3:15-18

15 Simply proclaim the Lord Christ holy in your hearts, and always have your answer ready for people who ask you the reason for the hope that you have.



16 But give it with courtesy and respect and with a clear conscience, so that those who slander your good behaviour in Christ may be ashamed of their accusations.



17 And if it is the will of God that you should suffer, it is better to suffer for doing right than for doing wrong.



18 Christ himself died once and for all for sins, the upright for the sake of the guilty, to lead us to God. In the body he was put to death, in the spirit he was raised to life,





Gospel, John 14:15-21

15 If you love me you will keep my commandments.



16 I shall ask the Father, and he will give you another Paraclete to be with you for ever,



17 the Spirit of truth whom the world can never accept since it neither sees nor knows him; but you know him, because he is with you, he is in you.



18 I shall not leave you orphans; I shall come to you.



19 In a short time the world will no longer see me; but you will see that I live and you also will live.



20 On that day you will know that I am in my Father and you in me and I in you.



21 Whoever holds to my commandments and keeps them is the one who loves me; and whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I shall love him and reveal myself to him.'





