FIFA Medical Network: Dr Stefano Della Villa

Published on Dec 11, 2019

Dr Stefano Della Villa received his M.D. from the University of Bologna in 1985 and completed his residency in Orthopaedic and Sport Rehabilitation at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institutes in 1988. He founded the Isokinetic Sport Rehabilitation Centre in 1987 is the President of the company.



In this talk Dr Della Villa discusses the Isokinetic Football Strategies meetings and his goal of creating a global football community. Keep an eye out for next year’s meeting that will be held in in Lyon, France.