🇫🇯 Fiji's way to the Rugby Gold Medal🥇 All Men's Tries at Rio 2016 | Athlete Highlights

Olympic
4.46M
262 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 6, 2020

At the Rio Olympics 2016, Fiji claimed its first gold medal ever at Olympic Games! The Fijian men's rugby sevens team led by Kolinisau made it all way to the final. Relive their whole journey from the first match against against Brazil to the Quarterfinals against New Zealand, the Semifinal against Japan and finally the gold medal match against Great Britain.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to