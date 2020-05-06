🇫🇯 Fiji's way to the Rugby Gold Medal🥇 All Men's Tries at Rio 2016 | Athlete Highlights

Published on May 6, 2020

At the Rio Olympics 2016, Fiji claimed its first gold medal ever at Olympic Games! The Fijian men's rugby sevens team led by Kolinisau made it all way to the final. Relive their whole journey from the first match against against Brazil to the Quarterfinals against New Zealand, the Semifinal against Japan and finally the gold medal match against Great Britain.



