Published on Mar 15, 2017

Larry Cohen, Our Revolution/Democracy Initiative. Bernie Sanders says the Democratic Party has failed the American people. Can he save it?









For more information on the stories we've covered visit our websites at thomhartmann.com - freespeech.org - and RT.com. You can also watch tonight's show on Hulu - at Hulu.com/THE BIG PICTURE and over at The Big Picture YouTube page. And - be sure to check us out on Facebook and Twitter!