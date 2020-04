Published on Apr 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#khloekardashian #tristanthompson #baby



Khloe Kardashian is getting serious about her decision to have another baby, and she’s revealing her plans of snatching up a sperm donor, buuut the donor she has in mind might surprise you…



Ok, so Kim might be out of the running after she confirmed she will not be having another kid, but we’ve still got mommas Kylie, potentially Kourtney, and now Khloe, who is in the process of freezing her eggs as she reveals serious plans for baby no. 2… and maybe sooner than you think.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr