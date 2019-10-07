Hong Kong on Brink of Totalitarianism | China Uncensored

Published on Oct 7, 2019

Hong Kong is on the brink of totalitarianism as unlimited support from Chief Executive Carrie Lam is rapidly turning the city into a police state. Protesters say the government is unaccountable to the people. And that leaves pro-democracy legislators like Tanya Chan vulnerable. As Beijing tries to purge politicians not loyal to the Party line, is there hope for Hong Kong?



