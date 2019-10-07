Hong Kong on Brink of Totalitarianism | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 7, 2019
Hong Kong is on the brink of totalitarianism as unlimited support from Chief Executive Carrie Lam is rapidly turning the city into a police state. Protesters say the government is unaccountable to the people. And that leaves pro-democracy legislators like Tanya Chan vulnerable. As Beijing tries to purge politicians not loyal to the Party line, is there hope for Hong Kong?