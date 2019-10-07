Hong Kong on Brink of Totalitarianism | China Uncensored

China Uncensored
860K
3,640 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 7, 2019

Hong Kong is on the brink of totalitarianism as unlimited support from Chief Executive Carrie Lam is rapidly turning the city into a police state. Protesters say the government is unaccountable to the people. And that leaves pro-democracy legislators like Tanya Chan vulnerable. As Beijing tries to purge politicians not loyal to the Party line, is there hope for Hong Kong?

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to