Forget Bolton's notepad trolling, the real danger to Venezuela is neocon Elliott Abrams

Published on Jan 30, 2019

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 174.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss US national security advisor John Bolton holding a notepad with the words visibly scribbled for all the world to see, “5,000 troops to Colombia”, while he was attending a press conference to announce more sanctions to be imposed on Venezuela.



When the White House was asked to explain what was written on the notepad...the response, “as the president has said, all options are on the table”.



Columbia has refuted media speculation, after Bolton's notepad trolling, that US troops are amassing on their border with Venezuela.



