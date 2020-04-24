Our local Dai Pai Dong teaches us Cantonese Fry Roast Chicken

Published on Apr 24, 2020

This street food video is a companion to a fry-roast chicken recipe. The restaurant was super nice to teach us how to make this, so we figured it might also be helpful to show you guys the original footage straight up!



The link to the recipe video's here: https://youtu.be/z_LAJKezDOs



As promised, the restaurant is in Shunde, Guangdong. Arguably the best place to eat Cantonese food in the world (other reasonable opinions: Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Macau).



Restaurant Name: 大米粥

Address: 大良解元直街汇源新村18号之一

Dianping: http://www.dianping.com/shop/18335171



Obviously most of y'all live abroad so I doubt you can eat there anytime soon, but one day if you make your way to Shunde, you can do a lot worse than this restaurant. Classic Daipaidong fare.



