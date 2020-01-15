Halsey & Evan Peters MOVE IN Together After Few Months Of Dating!

Published on Jan 15, 2020

Halsey and Evan Peters may have only been dating for a few months but they have already taken a big next step in their relationship and it sounds like things are getting serious!



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we’ve only known about Halsey and Evan Peters’ relationship since they were spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain together last September, but now they’re taking their relationship to the next level.



They’re moving in together!



A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly and spilled some tea about Halsey and Evan’s relationship.



We all know that Evan dated his American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts for a long time, and the source said it quote “took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”



But it looks like he’s found a perfect match in his new boo Halsey.



The source continued on and said that Evan and Halsey are quote “both weird in the same ways.”



And added Evan’s close friends couldn’t be happier about the new relationship.



The source said quote, “Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo.”



And fans are stanning Halsey and Evan together too.



One person tweeted saying quote, “I think the only celebrity couple I give even half a shit about is Evan Peters and Halsey. They just seem like very nice, genuine kids who‘ve grown a lot and are finally in a relationship that treats them well. You love to see it.”



Another wrote quote, “halsey and evan peters dating is the most iconic thing thats ever happened for me it makes me rlly happy lmfao i love them both sm”



And this fan Tweeted quote, “I am so here for Halsey and Evan Peters as a couple, it’s no coincident their ship name is Hevan”



Ooooh I love that ship name! We stan.



And like I mentioned earlier, news broke that Halsey and Evan were dating in September when they were spotted holding hands at Six Flags in Santa Clarita, California.



Then, two days later, they were seen on a date at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Los Angeles.



And we got official confirmation of their relationship when they wore not one but two matching Halloween costumes.



My personal favorite was this Sonny and Cher look that they rocked at the American Horror Story 100th episode party.





They seriously looked straight out of the 70’s!



I mean based on this costume alone, I knew these two would make a great team.



And if all of that wasn’t enough to convince you that these two were officially an item, Halsey referred to Evan as her boyfriend after she was pranked on The Ellen Show.



So clearly things are going well between these two now that they’ve decided to live together!



But I know there are still some of you out there confused because you thought Halsey was still dating YungBlud around the time she and Evan were spotted out together.



But just around the time of when Halsey posted her first pic with Evan on her IG, she ALSO tweeted out a not-so-cryptic message about her relationship with YungBlud.



There were rumors floating around that he cheated on her. But while she shut those rumors down she also confirmed that they were no longer together.



She said quote “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone fucked up. Sometimes it just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on”.



She then followed up that message on Twitter, by saying quote “now u know what u know”



But this wasn’t Halsey’s only recent high-profile break up.



We all remember she and G-Eazy’s messy break up after a year of dating in July of 2018.



And while she may be happy in her new relationship now, she’s spilling all the tea about her past, whether that’s G-Eazy, YungBlud, or someone else in her new song, “You Should Be Sad.”



The song has both country and pop vibes and is truly everything we didn’t know we needed in a breakup song.



Halsey tweeted about the new track and said quote, “The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too.



I’m curious to know what you think about all of this? Are you happy to see Halseyin a great place? And do you love her and Evan together as a couple?

Also, are you as obsessed with Halsey’s new music as we are?

