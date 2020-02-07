Diplo Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram!

Published on Feb 7, 2020

Diplo has no shame in shooting his shot with basically all of Hollywood, first with Rita Ora, and more recently he’s got his sights set on Megan Thee Stallion after her steamy makeout sesh with G-Eazy, so will his luck turn around?!



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and we need to talk about Diplo for a sec.



Get this guy a glass of water or something because he’s been parched, dehydrated and flat-out THIRSTY for some lady lovin’ for quite some time, and I’m legit beginning to worry for his health.



Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem with shooting your shot and putting yourself out there, but the fact that Diplo just seems to set thirst trap comments on every photo he scrolls past on Instagram is raising some eyebrows to say the least.



Fans were quick to notice that Diplo seems to be ready and willing to introduce… “little Diplo”... to Megan Thee Stallion.



She took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in red spandex lingerie with a side of serious cleavage, writing, “And you must like it bc you tuned tf in.”



Lemme tell ya, Meg, Diplo is MUCH MORE THAN TUNED IN… he’s TURNED ON.



The DJ quickly commented on the photo, commending Meg for basically just existing.



He wrote, “I thank baby jesus for the world we live in that you exist in it.”



Cheesy line, but whatever works, right?



Diplo’s comment comes just days after a video went viral of Meg making out with G-Eazy after the Super Bowl on Sunday.



Naturally, fans had their thoughts on the semi-awkward video as comments came flooding in about how hard he was kissing her face to questioning how his slim figure could handle Megan’s curves.



But one question in particular had fans wondering whether or not G-Eazy was being faithful to his rumored girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum.



The two began dating in February of last year and made their relationship Instagram-official back in May when she posted a photo of them together for his birthday.



Then again, she hasn’t posted a photo of him since September, so we won’t jump to any conclusions just yet.



But it seems like Meg is pretty firm on her stance that although they he was making out with her cheek, nothing more will be happening.



After hearing the news about G-Eazy that quickly got around, Meg took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the matter, writing, “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out. But I am not with G-Eazy.”



Well that’s one way to put a rumor to rest…



BUT back to Diplo… this is definitely not the first time he’s had no shame in shooting his shot at some of Hollywood’s finest.



Back in January, Rita Ora quickly appeared on his radar after she posted a series of bikini pics to Instagram, knowing damn well what she was doing...



Then again, if you don’t have an ulterior motive for posting hot pics, you need to stop lying to yourself.



Anyway, this caught the attention of MANY, including Diplo, who was rumored to have a fling with the singer years ago.



This time around, however, Diplo’s comment was much more toned down, writing a simple, “That’s cute” on the post and left it as that.



In a matter of minutes, fans were quick to add to Diplo’s comment with their own thoughts about the two.



One fan wrote, “You’d look bomb together tho,” and another cheered Diplo’s efforts on, writing, “man lyk, do yo thang.”



Ok, so I know this whole thing is centered around Diplo and his efforts, but I do have to add that there ARE some people who have it out for Diplo himself.



Sia recently opened up about her longtime friendship with the DJ, and was pretty open about the fact that she’s even texted him for some good ol’ no-strings attached time.



During an interview with GQ for a feature on Diplo, the singer gushed about their burning chemistry.



She said QUOTE, “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have _ so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot. This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship... If you’re interested in some no-strings fun, then hit me up.’”



She also added that Diplo is the “sweetest thing in the world” but “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.”



