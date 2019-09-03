Commentary: China confident of tackling protracted trade tensions

Published on Sep 3, 2019

Xinhua has published a commentary, saying China is confident of tackling protracted trade tensions.



According to the commentary, for every countermeasure China has been forced to take in the lingering trade tension with the United States, its motivation is not to harm but to awaken some U.S. policymakers to a simple fact: the inextricable interconnection of the Chinese and American economies.



The commentary said, underestimating the interdependence of the two economies is very risky. Any political attempt to suppress or obstruct the Chinese economy will backfire on the U.S. economy and harm American business and consumers. Low-income American families would be hit most by rising living expenses.



According to the commentary, facing external disruptions from the United States, China never overacts to worsen the situations but dedicates itself to implementing established policies with composure, expanding opening-up, advancing reform, optimizing the business environment and diversifying the overseas market, with a good intention to pursue inclusive growth and shared prosperity with other countries.



It said that, China did not and will not surrender. History will credit those who befriend China and show respect to the Chinese people who have been taking pains and hardships to eliminate poverty and pursue shared prosperity with the rest of the world in a tough time.