Published on Nov 27, 2019

Inspired by Anatolia's traditional weaving, a Turkish artist Neziroglu transformed selfies into art pieces.

Now he displayed 7 portraits woven on digital selfies in his first exhibition in Istanbul.

Spending 600 hours weaving a traditional portrait, he uses

silk, cotton and wool in his creations.

He treated his works as a bridge of "divine creativity" between the past and the future.■