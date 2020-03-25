Gaza factory follows China's standards to produce protective suits amid COVID-19

Published on Mar 25, 2020

Located in Gaza's coastal town of Beit Lahia, a factory has succeeded in producing protective suits following China's standards.

Inspired by the Chinese people's solidarity in COVID-19 fight, Hassan Olwan, owner of the factory, decided to make his own contribution for Palestine amid the outbreak.

After consulting his Chinese counterparts, Olwan set up the factory specializing in protective suit production with 50 workers.

The factory now produces 500 suits per day, which are moderate but crucial supplies for medical personnel, security forces, journalists and others on the anti-virus frontline.