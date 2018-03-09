Sarah Hoefflin gets top score and Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle gold in final Run | PyeongChang 2018

Published on Mar 9, 2018

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin earned gold at the Winter Olympic Games 2018 at PyeongChang. Going into her final run Hoefflin had scored 83.80 & 27.80, and she needed a big run to claim the gold. With her final jump, she hit a switch left side double 900, earning 91.20 and securing the gold medal.

