Upgrade Season | Yile, Morgan and Angelina work on their routines for 2020 | All Around Episode 6

Published on Feb 9, 2020

In the sixth episode of the gymnastics show All Around: 2020 is here and it’s time to upgrade the routines for the Olympic year. Yile is gradually recovering from her injury; Morgan is happy with developing new skills, and Angelina enjoys Christmas in Moscow.



All Around is the Olympic Channel's first original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Watch now! Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN









