#ThrowbackThursday

USA v China - Basketball Replays 🏀 Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.7M
483 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 5, 2019

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is taking place in China right now - reason enough to throw it back to the Summer Olympics 2008 in Bejing, where the all-time Olympic Basketball champion USA played against the host China.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to