Kazan - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Kazan…even the name sounds magical – and it is. Kazan is the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, an autonomous republic of the Russian Federation located 825 km west of Moscow. The Snow Leopard is the national symbol of the republic and is the central focus of Kazan’s poster, rising from the pitch, perched on a football. The national colours of the Tatarstan flag are included in the boards around the pitch, and the rays of sunlight reflect optimism, success and good fortune in Tatar culture. Kazan is a major centre for sport in Russia and hosted the Summer Universiade in 2013 and the FINA World Aquatics Championships in 2015.