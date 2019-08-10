US China Trade War—No End in Sight

Published on Aug 10, 2019

President Trump slaps new tariffs on China while the Treasury Department labels China a currency manipulator in the ongoing US China trade war.



Human rights become the secret weapon against the Chinese Communist Party.



Chinese students attack Hong Kong protesters in New Zealand.



The US withdraws from the INF treaty, meaning Cold War 2 now has an arms race.



And much more on this week's China news headlines!



