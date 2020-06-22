#colesprouse #lilireinhart #riverdale

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart DENY 'Riverdale' Misconduct Accusations!

Clevver News
4.73M
1,728 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 22, 2020

Cole Sprouse has spoken out and denied the recent sexual assault allegations against him and some of his “Riverdale” co-stars.Before we get into all the details of this story, I just wanted to issue a trigger warning as we will be talking about heavy topics like alleged sexual assault, so please only continue watching if you feel comfortable doing so. We also included the link to RAINN down in the description in case you or anyone you know needs their resources.
. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Z0l-...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
RAINN: https://www.rainn.org/about-national-...
Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#colesprouse #lilireinhart #riverdale

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to