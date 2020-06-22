Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart DENY 'Riverdale' Misconduct Accusations!

Published on Jun 22, 2020

Cole Sprouse has spoken out and denied the recent sexual assault allegations against him and some of his “Riverdale” co-stars.Before we get into all the details of this story, I just wanted to issue a trigger warning as we will be talking about heavy topics like alleged sexual assault, so please only continue watching if you feel comfortable doing so. We also included the link to RAINN down in the description in case you or anyone you know needs their resources.

. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Z0l-...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

RAINN: https://www.rainn.org/about-national-...

Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#colesprouse #lilireinhart #riverdale