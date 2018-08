Published on Aug 3, 2018

A Saudi-led airstrike has killed dozens in Yemen's port city of Hodeida amid UN warnings of another catastrophic cholera outbreak. Professor Isa Blumi of Stockholm University and author of "Destroying Yemen," discusses the motives and impact of the unrelenting US-backed assault



