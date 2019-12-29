Laurie Hernandez reacts to incredible gymnastics videos | Level Up!

Olympic
4.05M
940 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 29, 2019

Watch US Olympian Laurie Hernandez, gold medallist in Gymnastics and known on the internet as well as "The human emoji", as she gets blown away by these young and incredible gymnasts’ abilities. 😉😂😳

Athletes react to awesome clips of everyday people doing their sports: https://oly.ch/LevelUpEN

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔:
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to