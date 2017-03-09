Published on Mar 9, 2017

It’s all true – all our worst nightmares about electronic intrusion by the so-called “mad scientists” of the technocracy inside the CIA and NSA are all true – or mostly true.

Last night on Sean Hannity’s show, my old friend, Bill Binney and Col. Tony Schaffer made an appearance to confirm the recent Wikileaks revelations about the capabilities of CIA and NSA to spy on us all.

Although Sean didn’t include this to emphasize the importance of Mr. Binney, his title in the NSA was Technical Director of the World for the Geopolitical and Military Analysis and Reporting Group. In other words, he was the top technical guy in NSA. He knows their capabilities better than anyone.



Good evening, I’m still reporting on

Top NSA Technical Director Confirm’ NSA:CIA Spying Capabilities, 1540



Bill Still is a former newspaper editor and publisher. He has written for USA Today, The Saturday Evening Post, the Los Angeles Times Syndicate, OMNI magazine, and has also produced the syndicated radio program, Health News. He has written 22 books and two documentary videos and is the host of his wildly popular daily YouTube Channel the “Still Report”, the quintessential report on the economy and Washington.



