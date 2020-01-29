Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Legally DIVORCED!

Published on Jan 29, 2020

As the saying goes, “the rest is history.” “The Chapter in that book is closed.” “This is the end of the road.” Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth are officially signed, sealed, delivered... DIVORCED!How’s it going everyone? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and while this finalization has been a long time coming now, Miley and Liam are officially divorced in the eyes of the law.On Tuesday, January 28th TMZ reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were officially “legally single” According to the legal documents they obtained, a judge has already put a signature on the couple’s divorce settlement.And in case you forgot the timeline of it all, Miley and Liam got married back in December 2018 after nearly 10 years together, so it came as a major shock to us all when in August 2019, news surfaced that they were calling it quits.Liam was the one who filed for divorce back in August citing irreconcilable differences.At the time Miley was dating Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter and I mean we all remember those pics from Miley and Kaitlynn’s trip to Italy that basically broke the internet.And after that they were just packing on the PDA everywhere they went from night clubs to award shows to just walking down the street.At one point during fashion week last year, Kaitlynn was even spotted wearing a ring with the letter “M” on her left hand.But Miley and Kaitlynn split up after a two month-ish summer fling.And since that break up, Miley has been very public about her relationship with singer Cody Simpson.They haven’t been shy at all about sharing their love on social media.She added another birthday post with this cute video of them in face masks too. She wrote: happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth.Cody often returns the favor with some love for his girlfriend on IG too. But unlike Miley, Liam has been a bit more low key about his love life since the split. While he hasn’t been posting about his relationships on his own social media, the paparazzi has still managed to find out who he’s been seeing.At the end of 2019, Liam had a PDA filled outing with Dynasty actress and fellow Aussie, Maddison Brown, but it seemed like that coupling was only short lived.They were spotted together in NYC kissing, holding hands, and bar hopping, but we didn’t hear too much from them after that.But now Liam has moved on to a relationship that seems to be getting more and more serious by the day.Liam’s relationship with 21-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks is apparently no casual fling.In case you forgot, in mid-December of 2019 Gabriella was spotted with Liam in Byron Bay, Australia. But that wasn’t all.She was being introduced to his parents and some of his family friends and the paparazzi pics of this intro are actually what sparked public dating rumors about the duo in the first place.But more recently, People confirmed that quote, “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together. And Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his parents.”

And while Liam hasn’t said anything publicly about Gabriella, he confirmed their relationship by kissing her on the beach which of course, was also caught on camera by paparazzi photographers.So it looks like both Miley and Liam have moved on and are in happy relationships and at the end of the day that’s all that really matters.We just want them both to be happy!How are you feeling about the divorce becoming officially, official? And are you happy to see them both happy in new relationships?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.



