World's lights giant panda cub born in Sichuan, China

Published on Jun 19, 2019

The world's lightest giant panda cub has been born.

The baby bear was born last week in China's Chengdu, weighing 42.8 grams, only a quarter of the normal weight of a new-born panda, breaking the world record of the lightest panda cub ever born.

Hours before her birth, her mother, Cheng Da, gave birth to her "elder sister", which weighed 171.9g.

Because she is so light, experts at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding are monitoring her condition around the clock.

The cub is now in stable and healthy condition. However, experts say that since she is extremely light, everything looks uncertain.

Previously, the world's lightest panda cub was a male bear called Wu Yi, which weighed 132g when it was born in 2006, also at the Chengdu research base.