LIVE: China's top political advisory body opens annual session

LIVE: China's top political advisory body, the CPPCC National Committee, opens its annual session in Beijing.
During the week-long session, political advisors will hear and deliberate a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled.
The political advisors will sit in on the third session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hearing and discussing reports including a government work report, as well as a draft civil code.
