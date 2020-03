Published on Mar 2, 2020

Egypt lit up on Sunday 3 historical sites in the colors of China's flag as a sign of solidarity in combating the novel coronavirus.

The lit up sites were Cairo's Saladin Citadel, Luxor's Karnak Temple and Aswan's Philae Temple.

They were illuminated in the evening at the same time, indicating a friendly attitude from Egyptians towards the Chinese people.

A number of Chinese-speaking Egyptian tour guides gathered near the Saladin citadel and showed their support for China.