BIGGEST Celebrity Fails of 2019

Published on Dec 30, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Everyone has embarrassing moments every once in a while, but for celebrities often times these moments are seen by a lot more people. Like millions and millions on the internet. What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and 2019 was full of new romances, break out stars, big awards, oh, and also some serious celebrity fails.Some were hilarious while others were more serious and a couple were actually concerning.So we decided to round up some of the biggest celebrity fails of the year.Starting with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who have had a BIG year.They started their relationship, dropped their song Senorita, oh and Shawn also dropped Camila, like, literally.In the Senorita music video, their on-camera chemistry was effortless, but I guess their coordination took a bit of work.During a rehearsal for the music video Shawn actually dropped Camila during a dance move and it was an epic fail.Luckily Camila was ok and Shawn helped her back up.They ended up just laughing it off and it was all in good fun.Speaking of falls while dancing, Lady Gaga definitely takes the cake with this one for the year.During one of her performances in Las Vegas, she invited a fan onstage. AKA all of our dreams come true. But this didn’t exactly work out as one would hope.As soon as the fan came on stage, Gaga jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist. AGAIN ALL OF OUR DREAMS COME TRUE! A giant bear hug from Mother Monster herself! Unfortunately, the fan was clearly unaware of how close he was to the edge of the stage… and glory… sorry, I promise I’m done.The fan then stepped backward, which sent them both tumbling to the ground.

Again, everyone was ok, but it was certainly one of the biggest fails of the year.Another celeb fail was Justin Bieber’s April Fools joke.He jokingly posted a picture of a sonogram and his wife Hailey getting an ultrasound making fans think she may be pregnant.Justin received heat for these posts from people who felt it was insensitive to those dealing with fertility issues.Justin ended up apologizing and it was definitely a big swing and a miss.Moving on to everyone’s favorite type of fail… a Facetune fail.According to fans, Tana Mongeau had one of the biggest Facetune fails of the year after the People’s Choice Awards.She posted this pic of herself on her Instagram but fans dug up the original on Getty Images because they thought it looked nothing like Tana.We stan a FaceTuned queen who isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself and admit it.And the last fail we’ll talk about for now is Jaclyn Hill’s lipstick launch.Jaclyn Hill had a huge scandal when claims from customers came out that her lipsticks contained what looked like mold, unidentified black spots, white hairs, and uneven textureAfter a month-long hiatus, Jaclyn Hill returned to YouTube with an apology video.She ceased production and refunded sales of her Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks.She also apologized on Twitter revealing that she will be providing refunds.And according to Jaclyn, her brand has since switched labs and launched a highlighter collection, which has seemed to go better than her first launch.But right now I want to know what you guys think about all of these failsWhich celeb fail of 2019 had you feeling all the feels? And were there anothers that you remember that aren’t on this list? Let me know down in the comments below.After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad