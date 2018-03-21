Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Tired of ads?
Loading...
Want music and videos with zero ads? Get YouTube Red.
Working...
Not now
Try it free
Find out why
Close
Episode #30 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
2M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
380 views
37
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
38
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 21, 2018
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Full Episode #29 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 23:22.
FIFATV
309 views
New
23:22
Full Episode #31 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 24:05.
FIFATV
240 views
New
24:05
Episode #28 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 10:32.
FIFATV
490 views
New
10:32
A thrilling World Cup debut for Croatia
- Duration: 7:38.
FIFATV
325,192 views
7:38
The man who famously intimidated Maradona
- Duration: 6:25.
FIFATV
181,206 views
6:25
The great forgotten Dutch team of 1998
- Duration: 7:58.
FIFATV
1,059,526 views
7:58
What went wrong for Brazil at France 98?
- Duration: 7:54.
FIFATV
351,607 views
7:54
85 DAYS TO GO! Brehme on the Spot for West Germany
- Duration: 0:26.
FIFATV
1,664 views
New
0:26
Dutch shock Brazilian favourites
- Duration: 5:00.
FIFATV
1,422,354 views
5:00
Mexico become world champions at the Azteca
- Duration: 7:00.
FIFATV
815,264 views
7:00
The most memorable match of 2010
- Duration: 6:20.
FIFATV
4,057,808 views
6:20
Spectacular semi-final goes Dutch
- Duration: 4:47.
FIFATV
1,046,931 views
4:47
Inside Germany's World Cup Revolution
- Duration: 5:35.
FIFATV
118,359 views
5:35
'Every match was like a final'
- Duration: 8:23.
FIFATV
755,856 views
8:23
Goal-line technology put to the test
- Duration: 9:02.
FIFATV
3,111,757 views
9:02
#TBT - Johan CRUYFF - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:15.
FIFATV
331,237 views
6:15
Emotional Japan stun USA in World Cup final
- Duration: 6:32.
FIFATV
2,312,071 views
6:32
Full Episode #27 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 23:37.
FIFATV
92,705 views
23:37
USA trump Brazil in classic thriller
- Duration: 4:28.
FIFATV
1,072,302 views
4:28
The referee at the heart of a storm
- Duration: 6:52.
FIFATV
24,259 views
6:52
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...