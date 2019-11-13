All Chloe Kim 🇺🇸 Olympic medal runs | Athlete Highlights

Published on Nov 13, 2019

Chloe Kim is the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal since she won in the snowboard's halfpipe in PyeongChang 2018 at 17 years old! Currently, she is World, Olympic, Youth Olympic, and X Games champion in the halfpipe and the first woman to land a frontside double cork 1080 in the halfpipe. Let's take a look back at her best Olympic runs!

