A chat with USWNT Superstar Carli Lloyd | The Corner

Published on Jun 28, 2020

Enjoy watching this episode of "The Corner" with the Captain of the US-American Women's Soccer team and two-time Olympic Gold Medallist Carli Lloyd. Tom and Sam are talking with the two-time FIFA Player of the Year about her passion and will to become a professional soccer player, her work ethic, and gender equality in sports and especially in soccer.



