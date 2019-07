Published on Jul 17, 2019

Pro-government Yemeni forces detonated nearly 600 landmines in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Tuesday.

The Houthis planted the mines in the main roads and residential areas in the city before their withdrawal.

The landmines have killed and injured hundreds of people including women and children.

Yemen has become one of the largest landmine battlefields in the world since World War II.