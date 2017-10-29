#9 on Trending

DIY GIANT KIT KAT - ft. Game of Thrones... sorta

HellthyJunkFood
1.3M
152,327 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 29, 2017

Sometimes you just need to make a giant Kit Kat bar or two... that way you can break off a piece of that...

JP & JULIA CHANNEL!!
https://www.youtube.com/c/JPJulia

THINGS YOU'LL NEED:
X-Acto Knife: http://amzn.to/2yI8vZO
2 Large Loaf Pans: http://amzn.to/2yLu4Ij

FULL RECIPE DETAILS:
http://www.hellthyjunkfood.com/kitkat/

Merchandise:
http://bit.ly/HJFMerch

🍔Social Media Links🍔 @HellthyJunkFood
http://www.facebook.com/hellthyjunkfood
http://www.instagram.com/hellthyjunkfood
http://www.twitter.com/hellthyjunkfood
http://www.patreon.com/hellthyjunkfood
http://www.twitch.com/hellthyjunkfood
Snapchat - HellthyJunkFood

Music - Epidemic Sound

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to