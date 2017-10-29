DIY GIANT KIT KAT - ft. Game of Thrones... sorta

Loading...
Working...
Sometimes you just need to make a giant Kit Kat bar or two... that way you can break off a piece of that...JP & JULIA CHANNEL!!https://www.youtube.com/c/JPJuliaTHINGS YOU'LL NEED:X-Acto Knife: http://amzn.to/2yI8vZO2 Large Loaf Pans: http://amzn.to/2yLu4IjFULL RECIPE DETAILS:http://www.hellthyjunkfood.com/kitkat/Merchandise:http://bit.ly/HJFMerch🍔Social Media Links🍔 @HellthyJunkFoodhttp://www.facebook.com/hellthyjunkfoodhttp://www.instagram.com/hellthyjunkfoodhttp://www.twitter.com/hellthyjunkfoodhttp://www.patreon.com/hellthyjunkfoodhttp://www.twitch.com/hellthyjunkfoodSnapchat - HellthyJunkFoodMusic - Epidemic Sound
Loading playlists...