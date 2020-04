Published on Apr 20, 2020

It’s never easy to read such negative feedback about yourself online, but when someone you care deeply about also gets dragged into the mix, then there is a much bigger issue at hand.



Ross Lynch and his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Jaz Sinclair, have received hateful comments toward their relationship, more specifically surrounding the topic of Ross dating a woman of color, and now he’s attempting to put an end to the hate with a message to his fans.



